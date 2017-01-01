Bears bench QB Matt Barkley in fourth quarter of finale
MINNEAPOLIS — Matt Barkley finished the season on the sideline, benched in favor of quarterback David Fales for the final 9:51 of the Bears’ 38-10 loss to the Vikings.
“When it comes down to it, I want to win,” Barkley said. “I want to be able to put my best foot forward to give my team that opportunity.”
Barkley went 10-for-14 for 125 yards and two interceptions. His 59.2 passer rating was his worst as a starter.
In his first three starts, Barkley threw four touchdowns and two interceptions.
In his final three, he had four touchdowns and 10 picks.
“I know what I am capable of, and the plays I’m able to make,” Barkley said. “I am not going to play fearful, but I definitely want to play smarter and make better decisions.”
Barkley said he didn’t “have any answers” about his future — he’s an unrestricted free agent — but that he “would love to be here.”
Fales went 2-for-5 for 22 yards in his first NFL action.