Bears bench QB Matt Barkley in fourth quarter of finale

MINNEAPOLIS — Matt Barkley finished the season on the sideline, benched in favor of quarterback David Fales for the final 9:51 of the Bears’ 38-10 loss to the Vikings.

“When it comes down to it, I want to win,” Barkley said. “I want to be able to put my best foot forward to give my team that opportunity.”

Barkley went 10-for-14 for 125 yards and two interceptions. His 59.2 passer rating was his worst as a starter.

In his first three starts, Barkley threw four touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Bears benched Matt Barkley in the fourth quarter. (AP)

In his final three, he had four touchdowns and 10 picks.

“I know what I am capable of, and the plays I’m able to make,” Barkley said. “I am not going to play fearful, but I definitely want to play smarter and make better decisions.”

Barkley said he didn’t “have any answers” about his future — he’s an unrestricted free agent — but that he “would love to be here.”

Fales went 2-for-5 for 22 yards in his first NFL action.