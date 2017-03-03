Bears book meetings with QBs DeShone Kizer, Mitch Trubisky, more

INDIANAPOLIS — Searching for their quarterback of the future at the NFL Scouting Combine, the Bears, unsurprisingly, have booked appointments to meet with the top prospects at the position.

The Bears will meet with Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer and Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya on Friday night, while North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky and Texas Tech’s Pat Mahomes both confirmed plans to huddle with the team.

“I’ll see coach Fox and Mr. Pace,” Kaaya said. “So it’ll be good. Real good. Doing my thing.”

Clemson’s Deshaun Watson has 10 formal meetings scheduled for Friday night, and figures to meet with the Bears before the end of the combine.

Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer could be a first-round pick. (AP)

The Bears are allotted 15 minutes per player.

Watson, Kizer and Trubisky are considered likely first-round picks, while Mahomes and Kaaya both seem to be rising in popularity. They could be available when the Bears use their second-round pick.