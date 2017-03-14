Bears bring back kicker Connor Barth on one-year deal

Connor Barth is no longer the Bears’ replacement for longtime kicker and fan favorite Robbie Gould. He’s simply just the Bears kicker.

The Bears announced Tuesday that Barth will return on a one-year contract.

On Sept. 4, general manager Ryan Pace and coach John Fox informed Gould, who had been with the Bears since 2005, that he would be released. Barth was officially signed the following day.

In his first season with the Bears, Barth made 18 of his 23 field goal attempts, which included a long of 54 yards. He missed one of this 32 extra-point attempts.

Bears kicker Connor Barth. (AP)

The Bears re-signed long snapper Patrick Scales on March 4. Punter/holder Pat O’Donnell is entering the final year of his rookie contract.