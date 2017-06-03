Bears bringing back Josh Bellamy, Daniel Brown, Bryce Callahan

The Bears are bringing back three contributors from last season with hopes they can improve even more: special teams stalwart Josh Bellamy, tight end Daniel Brown and cornerback Bryce Callahan.

Brown, claimed from the Ravens last year, was re-signed to a one-year deal. The Bears tendered contracts to exclusive rights free agents Bellamy and Callahan, as expected.

Brown caught 16 passes for 124 yards and a score last year.

Bellamy struggled with drops while playing receiver, but finished with a career-high 282 receiving yards on 19 catches while continuing to be the Bears’ most dominant special-teamer. Callahan started 10 games last season at cornerback.