Bears 03/06/2017, 04:07pm

Bears bringing back Josh Bellamy, Daniel Brown, Bryce Callahan

Patrick Finley
@patrickfinley | email

The Bears are bringing back three contributors from last season with hopes they can improve even more: special teams stalwart Josh Bellamy, tight end Daniel Brown and cornerback Bryce Callahan.

Brown, claimed from the Ravens last year, was re-signed to a one-year deal. The Bears tendered contracts to exclusive rights free agents Bellamy and Callahan, as expected.

Brown caught 16 passes for 124 yards and a score last year.

Bellamy struggled with drops while playing receiver, but finished with a career-high 282 receiving yards on 19 catches while continuing to be the Bears’ most dominant special-teamer. Callahan started 10 games last season at cornerback.

The Bears tendered Josh Bellamy a contract. (AP)

# bears Josh Bellamy Chicago

Previously from Sports

 Surging Richard Panik drawing lofty comparisons
Cubs, White Sox Monday spring training report
Man admits faking Heisman Trophy as part of $10M scam
Could Bears make history by jumping for a safety prospect? – Chicago Sun-Times

Stories from around the web you may like