Bears bringing back safety Chris Prosinski, lineman C.J. Wilson

Adam L. Jahns
The agents for safety Chris Prosinski and defensive lineman C.J. Wilson announced on Twitter that the Bears are re-signing the players.

Prosinki, who is represented by Reign Sports, has been a staple on special teams for the Bears the past two seasons. He also has started six games at safety.

Last season, Prosinski had 15 tackles, one pass breakup and one tackle for a loss on defense. He also finished third on the team with seven tackles on special teams.

Wilson, who is represented by Sports Trust Advisors, appeared in six games last season, making 13 tackles and one sack. A six-year veteran, Wilson started the Bears’ season finale against the Vikings.

