Bears can’t covert four shots into end zone, lose opener, 23-17

Mike Glennon had four chances to win the game from the 6 yard line in the final 30 seconds of the Bears opener Sunday.

The quarterback didn’t get much help from his teammates, and the Bears lost, 23-17, to the defending NFC champion Falcons.

Glennon hit a diving Josh Bellamy in both hands on first and goal from the 6, but the ball fell to the ground. He found Jordan Howard at the pylon, and he dropped the ball.

After an incompletion to Zach Miller, the Bears faced fourth-and-goal with 8 seconds to play — and Glennon was sacked by Brooks Reed.

Jordan Howard dives into the end zone to score at the end of the first half. (Getty Images)

Glennon went 26-for-40 for 213 yards and one score.

The Bears defense had dominated most of the day — until the worst time possible.

The Falcons faced third-and-three from their own 12 yard line early in the fourth quarter. The Bears seemed confused before the snap. Quarterback Matt Ryan dropped back and shuffled around to avoid pressure. Lined up in the right slot Austin Hooper ran a seam route. Linebacker Jerrell Freeman made contact at the 25 yard with Hooper and passed him back to a defensive back — only there wasn’t one there.

Hooper stood wide open, and Ryan threw the ball as he was hit. Hooper caught it and midfield — between the end points of the wishbone “C” — with no one else near him. He stiff-armed away a Quintin Demps tackle 20 yards later, and sprinted for the end zone and a 20-10 lead with about 12 minutes to play in the game.

Nine plays and 75 yards later, the Bears matched with their own touchdown: a pass right that Tarik Cohen took the right pylon for a 19-yard score. Glennon more than doubled his passing yards total on that drive alone, totaling 70 on the scoring march.

The Falcons parried with a 37-yard Matt Bryant field goal to go, giving the Bears the ball with 3:18 to play down by six.

The Falcons took the lead with 2:10 left in the third quarter when Matt Bryant made a 28-yard field goal attempt. They shouldn’t have gotten that close; seven plays earlier, the Bears thought they had forced a punt — Ryan threw an incompletion — only to see Akiem Hicks flagged for roughing the passer on third down.

The Bears entered halftime confident — and tied at 10 — after a defining 65-yard drive in the final four minutes. On the second play of the possession, Cohen broke left and ran for 46 yards, giving the Bears the ball at the Falcons’ 25.

Howard ran twice in a row before Vic Beasley was flagged for defensive holding on third down, moving the Bears to the 15. After a five-yard Cohen run and six-yard Howard plunge, the Bears lined up at 4 with 20 seconds to play.

Glennon was split wide right. Cohen was lined up in his spot, took the snap and handed off to Howard, who ran right — behind a block from Glennon at the pylon — and fort a four-yard touchdown.

The rare “answer” drive — the Bears struggled to respond in similar situations last year — came after the Falcons used 11 plays to go 83 yards and score on a Devonta Freeman five-yard run to break a 3-3 tie.

Connor Barth gave the Bears their first points on a 54-yard field goal — tying his longest from last season — on the first play of the second quarter. Bryant booted a 48-yarder to cap the Falcons’ first drive of the game.