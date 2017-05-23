Bears cautious, Bears cautious, Bears cautious … with Kevin White

It didn’t take long for Bears quarterback Mike Glennon to see how Kevin White can make him a better quarterback.

“He’s a big body. He’s fast. He’s got good a good catch radius,” Glennon said. “It’s just got to all come together — and I think it will once he plays. He hasn’t had a big opportunity to play. Once he gets out there, I think he’s gonna do a lot of good things.”

“Once he gets out there,” remains the key factor in that equation. White, the Bears’ 2015 first-round draft pick, was among several players who did not participate in Tuesday’s organized team activity practice on wet grounds at Halas Hall.

Glennon indicated that White participated in Monday’s OTA practice. Coach John Fox said the team was being cautious with White, who missed the final 12 games of last season with a broken leg and sprained ankle.

Bears wide receiver Kevin White (catching a pass vs.

Glover Quinn and the Lions last season) did not participate in organized team activities Tuesday at Halas Hall, but the Bears are counting on him to be healthy in 2017. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

“We’re just trying to make sure we get guys ready for camp — even more precisely, for Game 1 against Atlanta,” coach John Fox said. “So we’re going to do everything necessary to make sure we get that done.”

Fox would not say whether White, who has played in four games in his first two NFL seasons, would participate at all during the three weeks of OTAs.

“We’re not really going to get into that as far as who’s in, who’s out and those types of things,” Fox said. “Just understanding that we’re not lining up to play quite yet.”

For the record, both Glennon and wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni have talked about White as if he’s going to be there.

“I’ve really enjoyed getting to know Kevin on and off the field,” Glennon said. “He’s a great guy. He works his butt off. He made some really good plays [Monday] that got me and the rest of the team excited.

“He’s really eager to learn. I know he’s eager to get back on the field — him along with the other receivers, I think, have a chip on their shoulder to prove that it’s a good receiving corps.”

Azzanni, the Bears’ first-year wide receivers coach, was excited about White’s potential when he discussed White’s situation last week at rookie mini-camp. But, as with any discussion about White, he noted that keeping him healthy will be key.

“He ran a curl the other day and a bunch of mouths dropped — like, ‘Wow, we had not seen Kevin do that in a long time,’ ” Azzanni said last week. “And then he watched it and he was like, ‘Ahhhh.’

“I think that raised [the expectation] that ‘you can do this, man. We’ve just got to keep working on it and keep you dang healthy — that’ll help, right?’ So he’s excited. We’ve got to watch him, be careful with him. We don’t want to just throw him in the deep end right away. We want to make sure he’s healthy and ready to go, so he can do all that stuff.”

