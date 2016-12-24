Bears CB Cre’Von LeBlanc out vs. Redskins

One week after giving up a 60-yard pass in the game’s final minute, Bears cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc will miss Sunday’s game against the Redskins with a knee injury.

LeBlanc, who was limited in practice all week, will be replaced at starting cornerback by Bryce Callahan, who will play through his own knee injury.

Other inactive Bears include running back Ka’Deem Carey (shoulder), cornerback Deiondre Houston-Carson, fullback Paul Lasike, linebacker Jonathan Anderson, guard Eric Kush (concussion) and wideout Daniel Braverman.

Tight end Jordan Reed leads the Redskins’ list.