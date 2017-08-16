Bears CB Prince Amukamara out with hamstring strain

One of the Bears’ starting cornerbacks is finally getting over a hamstring injury.

The other’s process is just beginning.

Prince Amukamara, who left Monday’s practice with a hamstring injury, was held out Wednesday with what Bears coach John Fox called a strain. Fox said he’s “day-to-day” — a broad term he uses for a variety of timelines — but hamstrings rarely are.

“He’s definitely one of the top guys,” fellow starter Marcus Cooper said Wednesday. “Even dinged up, Prince is definitely one of those great guys up there. He has all the tools and he knows how to use them.”

Bears defensive back Prince Amukamara has a hamstring strain. (AP)

The Bears limited Cooper early in training camp because he was recovering from a hamstring injury. Fox said in late July that “any time you come off a hamstring, especially a skill player, it’s mental a lot — you don’t want to start all over again so you are cautious.”

The two figure to bring stability to the Bears’ defensive backfield, even if, as Cooper said, they’re “still working” on their chemistry this early in the preseason.

“Of course we’re not 100 percent with each other, but who would be? “ he said. “It’s early in the season, and we’re still working.”

Cooper had quite the career turnaround with the Cardinals last year. The team traded a conditional seventh-round pick him at the start of the season; 13 starts and four interceptions later, the Bears gave him a three-year, $16 million free agent contract.

He’s not concerned about heading to his old home, though.

“This is a business trip,” he said. “I want to continue to focus on getting my body back right and continue to learn the defense, stuff like that.”

Surgery for Wheaton

Markus Wheaton had surgery to repair the broken pinkie on his left hand, Fox said. The receiver broke it Sunday when the ball struck his finger awkwardly on a curl route.

When Wheaton got hurt, it marked the latest he’d played into practice since he had an appendectomy July 30.

Fox, as usual, hesitated to give a timeline.

“I’m not really good at predicting the news,” Fox said, “so we’ll just take it as it comes.”

This and that