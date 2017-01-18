Bears 01/18/2017, 06:48pm

Bears close in on ex-49ers coordinator for RBs coach spot

Patrick Finley
@patrickfinley | email

The Bears are expected to add Curtis Modkins as their running backs coach, bringing them closer to rounding out their coaching staff before leaving for the Senior Bowl. ESPN first reported the news Wednesday.

Modkins spent last season as the 49ers’ offensive coordinator before Chip Kelly and his staff were fired.

Modkins spent the previous three seasons with the Lions, where he served as the running backs coach and, for part of his stay, run game coordinator. He’s also worked for the Bills, Cardinals and Chiefs, and in the college ranks.

Modkins replaces Stan Drayton, who left to become the associate head coach at the University of Texas. He joins new offensive line coach Jeremiah Washburn on a staff that still needs an outside linebackers coach and assistant defensive backs coach.

Curtis Modkins served as the 49ers' offensive coordinator last year. (AP)

Curtis Modkins served as the 49ers' offensive coordinator last year. (AP)

The Bears have not formally announced any coaching staff arrival or, with the exception of Drayton, departure.

Previously from Sports

 Far from home, Artemi Panarin finds family in Chicago
Tim Raines, Jeff Bagwell, Ivan Rodriguez elected to Hall of Fame – Chicago Sun-Times
Bears won’t see Deshaun Watson, will coach 3 QBs at Senior Bowl – Chicago Sun-Times
Hall of Shame: Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens gaining on Cooperstown
# bears curtis modkins Chicago