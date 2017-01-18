Bears close in on ex-49ers coordinator for RBs coach spot

The Bears are expected to add Curtis Modkins as their running backs coach, bringing them closer to rounding out their coaching staff before leaving for the Senior Bowl. ESPN first reported the news Wednesday.

Modkins spent last season as the 49ers’ offensive coordinator before Chip Kelly and his staff were fired.

Modkins spent the previous three seasons with the Lions, where he served as the running backs coach and, for part of his stay, run game coordinator. He’s also worked for the Bills, Cardinals and Chiefs, and in the college ranks.

Modkins replaces Stan Drayton, who left to become the associate head coach at the University of Texas. He joins new offensive line coach Jeremiah Washburn on a staff that still needs an outside linebackers coach and assistant defensive backs coach.

Curtis Modkins served as the 49ers' offensive coordinator last year. (AP)

The Bears have not formally announced any coaching staff arrival or, with the exception of Drayton, departure.