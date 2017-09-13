Bears coach John Fox on Brian Urlacher: ‘The best in the business’

Former Bears middle linebacker Brian Urlacher (54) and outside linebacker Lance Briggs (55) warm up before an NFL football game. | Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Bears coach John Fox praised Brian Urlacher on Wednesday and endorsed his entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Fox called him “the best in the business” during his era.

The former linebacker was named a Pro Football Hall of Fame nominee late Tuesday. Urlacher is one of 108 men and 11 first-year candidates listed for this upcoming year’s class, which will be cut to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in January. The winners will be announced the night before the Super Bowl.

The list includes 53 offensive players, 38 defenders, five special teamers and 12 coaches.