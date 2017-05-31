Bears’ Cody Whitehair ready for next step after impressive rookie year

Cody Whitehair was everything the Bears are looking for in a drafted player last year. He was versatile — switching from left guard to center two weeks into training camp. He not only replaced an injured player but provided an upgrade. And — perhaps most of all — he stayed healthy.

It doesn’t get much better than that. Whitehair not only started all 16 games as a rookie last year after second-year center Hroniss Grasu suffered a torn ACL at Family Fest in August, but he played at a near Pro Bowl level by most accounts — he was rated fifth among NFL centers by Pro Football Focus. Guards Kyle Long and Josh Sitton still are more accomplished, with three Pro Bowl berths each. But Whitehair already is just as much a part of the foundation of an offensive line that needs to take a big step in 2017.

And he has more room for growth than any of them after getting through his rookie season.

“It’s tough [as a rookie],” said Whitehair, the Bears’ second-round draft pick (41st overall) last season. “When you think out there, it slows you down a little bit. Now I have a year under my belt, I’m not thinking as much. Now I’m ready to play fast and really get things going.”

Bears second-year center Cody Whitehair (65) started all 16 games and played at a near Pro Bowl level last season. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

At this time last year, White still was trying to get his feet on the ground at guard and learn the play book. Those 16 games at center have made a big difference.

“I’m able to read the defense a little bit better pre-snap,” Whitehair said, “where I know what’s going to happen pre-snap and I don’t have to think when I take my first and second step.”

Whitehair’s comfort level also is evident on the field in the meeting rooms. He’s not a rookie anymore.

“I feel more comfortable leading now,” he said. “As a rookie you sit back and watch the vets and see what they do. Now I’ve taken initiative and I’m trying to help this team win.”

Follow me on Twitter @MarkPotash

Email: mpotash@suntimes.com