Bears continue to mix and match on O-line with Kyle Long limited

With Prospect High School as their setting, the Bears continued to prepare themselves for a future that could feature guard Kyle Long on the sidelines.

Long returned to practice Thursday, but he didn’t participate after undergoing treatment on his surgically repaired right ankle a day earlier.

Fox said Long met with the doctor who originally performed his surgery in December in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“It was actually pretty convenient,” Fox said. “We actually planned about it a week ago. It’s just timed that way. I thought it went well. And we held him back today. The treatment they did usually requires 24 hours off, but he feels a lot better. We’re excited to get him going again.”

Fox didn’t specify which treatment Long underwent, but platelet rich plasma (PRP) injections, which promote healing, can require a downtime of 24 hours.

With Long out, center Hroniss Grasu practiced at center with the first-team offense and Cody Whitehair was at left guard.

It’s a look the Bears experimented with in Bourbonnais, but it also could be their starting look Saturday in their preseason game against the Cardinals.

“There is flexibility that we need in the line,” Fox said. “We’ll see how it goes and how we start. We still haven’t met in really how we’re going to approach the game as a staff yet.”

Another possibility is keeping Whitehair at center and playing Grasu at left guard.

“[Grasu is] going to have to know both,” Fox said. “He’s going to have reps at both.”

QB order

The Bears will maintain the same order at quarterback against the Cardinals: starter Mike Glennon, backup Mark Sanchez and then No. 3 Mitch Trubisky.

“I think I’ve answered that, like 20 times, but yes,” Fox said when asked if the order will go unchanged.

In and out

Linebackers Danny Trevathan (knee) and Nick Kwiatkoski (concussion) and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (sore Achilles tendon) participated in practice in various capacities.

Cornerback Prince Amukamara (hamstring), defensive tackle Mitch Unrein (concussion) and nickel back Bryce Callahan (ankle) were notable players who did not participate.

