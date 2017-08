Bears cut DL Kapron Lewis-Moore, LB Alex Scearce

As the Bears inch closer to Saturday’s league-wide cut deadline, they waived defensive lineman Kapron Lewis-Moore and linebacker Alex Scearce on Tuesday.

Lewis-Moore, a Notre Dame alum, spent last season on the Ravens practice squad before the Bears signed him in January.

Scearce, an undrafted free agent, was a first-team All-American at Div. I-AA Coastal Carolina last year.

Teams have until Saturday to trim their rosters down to 53 players.