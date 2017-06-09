Bears cut ties with OLB Lamarr Houston

Three-and-a-half years after a previous regime gave Lamarr Houston a five-year, $35 million contract, the Bears released the outside linebacker with an injury settlement Wednesday.

Houston’s career with the franchise seemed over Saturday, when he was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury suffered in the Bears’ final preseason game. Houston had two-season ending ACL tears with the Bears — in 2014 and 2016 — but led the team with eight sacks the year in between after moving from defensive end to outside linebacker.

He was on the edge of the roster before the injury — hence his inclusion in the fourth exhibition game. His injury is not considered season-ending.