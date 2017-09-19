Bears cut WR Tanner Gentry, hope to get him back on practice squad

The Bears cut receiver Tanner Gentry on Tuesday with hopes the receiver will rejoin their practice squad, sources said.

Gentry had two catches and a penalty on special teams in his NFL debut Sunday. The undrafted free agent from Wyoming shined during training camp but was one of the last cut. No other NFL team claimed him off waivers, and he began the season on the practice squad.

The Bears are woefully thin at receiver with Cam Meredith and Kevin White on injured reserve.

Also Tuesday, the Ravens claimed tackle Dieugot Joseph from the Bears’ practice squad. The Bears replaced him with defensive lineman Mike Purcell, who spent three seasons with the 49ers and one with Vic Fangio before being cut by the Rams earlier this month.

Bears wide receiver Tanner Gentry was cut Tuesday. (AP)

They promoted defensive back and special teamer DeAndre Houston-Carson to take Gentry’s spot on the active roster.