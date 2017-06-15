Bears DE Akiem Hicks motivated after Pro Bowl snub to take next step

They can’t accuse Akiem Hicks of being a ring chaser.

On the contrary, Hicks turned down an opportunity to stay with the eventual Super Bowl champion Patriots to sign with the Bears, who won three games and are in full re-build mode.

“I was happy for them,” Hicks said. “You want to be in that position, but you can never be mad at someone else’s success. They were on Instagram at their [championship] ring party — it makes you envious. It makes you want it more.

“Seeing any team succeed at the highest level should motivate you if you’re a competitor. I’m not a Golden State fan — Laker Nation all day — but watching them succeed, it makes you say, ‘Man I want that feeling. I want to be in the locker room with my guys, throwing champagne in the air and spitting it out like Kevin Durant did.’”

Defensive end Akiem Hicks (96, sacking the Vikings Sam Bradford last season) had seven sacks in his first season with the Bears in 2016. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Success will be all that much sweeter for Hicks — if the Bears ever win the Super Bowl he’ll be able to celebrate proudly, with honor and dignity, as a player who earned the ultimate respect by helping take a team from the bottom to the top of the mountain instead of a jumping on the fastest-moving train.

Hicks had no regrets about signing with the Bears during the difficult 3-13 season. And he still has no regrets after seeing his former teammates win the Super Bowl without him.

“Not in the slightest,” he said, “because one of the reasons I came here was … a chance to rebuild. I had a chance to be a part of something growing. Being a prominent player [on the Patriots], I enjoyed that aspect of it. I think it’s going to benefit me going forward.”

Hicks’ ascension as an impact player is a big key to the Bears’ hopes for a quantum leap from 3-13 to playoff contender. The 6-5, 336-pound 3-4 defensive end was as good as advertised last year — a player who took the next step with full-time snaps. He had 71 tackles (50 solo), seven sacks, three pass defenses, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. And he was better at the end of the season than he was at the beginning.

Recognition for that production was hard to come by. Hicks was not selected to the Pro Bowl and wasn’t even an alternate. That’s an omission he understood as a player on a three-win team. But one he also noted and will not forget.

“I’d be lying to you if I said I didn’t compare myself to other guys in the league,” Hicks said. I will say this: I know there’s a couple of guys that went to the Pro Bowl last year at the defensive end, defensive interior position that I’ve made way more plays and played better than. That’s just part of the game. you have to understand that’s the business of it.

“There’s going o be certain guys that get pushed in if they have the right city, the right time, the right things going on. And team wins plays a big part of that. So the more success for your team, the more spotlight gets put on you. I feel that I do compare myself as one of the better defensive interior guys in the league.”

When it comes to snubs, Hicks has a long memory. “Every setback is motivation,” he said. At the University of Regina in 2011, Hicks still remembers being overlooked for Canadian college football’s best defensive lineman award. A player who had won the year before got it with less-impressive stats.

“He had 26 tackles and four sacks [actually seven]. I had 54 tackles and like 6 1/2 sacks. And he got [the trophy],” Hicks said. “You never forget — just like I just quoted you his stats. You never forget.”

