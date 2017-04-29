Bears draft offensive lineman Jordan Morgan in the fifth round

The Bears stuck with their small-school trend Saturday by selecting guard Jordan Morgan from Kutztown (Pennsylvania) in the fifth round.

Morgan, who was the 147th selection of the draft, played for the Bears in the Senior Bowl. He also participated in the scouting combine.

Morgan was a four-year starter at left tackle for Kutztown, which is a Division II school. But some analysts consider Morgan, who is listed at 6-3 and 309 pounds, a guard in the NFL.

A finalist for the Gene Upshaw Award for the top lineman in Division II last year, Morgan stood out in college because of his athleticism. He was actually named the offensive athlete of the year in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

Offensive lineman Jordan Morgan at the combine. (Getty)

Morgan was the third player selected by the Bears in the draft who played for a small school collegiately. He followed tight end Adam Shaheen (second round, No. 45, Ashland) and running back Tarik Cohen (fourh round, No. 119, North Carolina A&T).