Bears draft previews: A position-by-position breakdown

The Chicago Sun-Times is running a 10-part series previewing the Bears and the NFL draft, which begins on April 27.

Quarterback, April 10: When is the right time for the Bears to draft a quarterback? Similar to the Bears, there are teams desperate to get the position right: the Browns, 49ers, Jets, Texans and Bills. Click here for the full story from Adam L. Jahns.

Inside linebacker, April 11: Northwestern’s “Franchise” gives the Bears an up-close look. Wildcats linebacker Anthony Walker works out for Bears at their local pro day. Click here for the full story from Patrick Finley.

Tight end, April 12: “Polished” Ole Miss TE Evan Engram visits Bears on path to draft. The Bears, who draft third, have bigger needs than tight end. But it’s a good year for the position. Click here for the full story from Finley.

Clemson's Deshaun Watson is one of three quarterbacks who could go in the first round of the draft. (AP)

Outside linebacker, April 13: Versatile OLB Dylan Donahue is on draft radar for Bears, NFL teams. Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett is widely considered the draft’s top prospect. But overall, it’s a deep class for edge defenders. Click here for the full story from Jahns.

Offensive line, April 14: Bears visit, NFL attention is rewarding for emerging Illinois State OL Cameron Lee. Under general manager Pace, the Bears can never have enough depth on the offensive line. Click here for the full story from Jahns.

Still to come: Safety, wide receiver, cornerback, running back and defensive line previews. Check back for more.