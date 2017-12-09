Bears expected to sign WR Mario Alford with Kevin White out

The Bears are expected to sign receiver/returner Mario Alford, a league source said on Tuesday.

It’s unclear if Alford will join the practice squad or the active roster, but the Bears are in desperate need of receivers following Kevin White’s shoulder injury. Alford worked out for the Bears before the season started.

Alford was a teammate of White’s in college at West Virginia. He entered the league as a seventh-round pick for the Bengals in 2015. He played for the Browns last season.

At 5-8 and 180 pounds, Alford doesn’t make up for the loss of White’s size (6-3, 216 pounds), but he could be an option at returner.

Bears receiver Kevin White left Sunday's game. (Getty Images)

Running back Benny Cunningham is dealing with a high-ankle sprain. Receiver Deonte Thompson and rookie running back Tarik Cohen will be needed more on offense.

Alford is fast, running the 40-yard dash in 4.32 and 4.27 seconds at his pro day in 2015.

Last year for the Browns, Alford returned eight punts for 68 yards and eight kickoffs for 190 yards.