Bears fans will need to sign up for free training camp tickets

The Bears announced their training camp schedule Thursday — and this year features a new wrinkle.

To enter practice, fans must first sign up for free tickets for each single day by going to chicagobears.com/camp. Tickets will be emailed, and can be acquired immediately.

The Bears’ full schedule at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais is as follows:

July 27: 11:15 a.m. (no pads)

John Fox's Bears open camp next month. (Getty Images)

July 28: Closed to public

July 29: 11:15 a.m.

July 30: 11:15 a.m.

July 31: 11:30 a.m. (no pads)

Aug. 1: Off day

Aug. 2: 11:15 a.m.

Aug. 3: 11:15 a.m.

Aug. 4: Closed to public

Aug. 5: Family Fest at Solider Field, 3 p.m.

Aug. 6: Off day

Aug. 7: 11:15 a.m.

Aug. 8: 11:15 .m.

Aug. 9: Off day

Aug. 10: Bears vs. Broncos preseason game at Solider Field, 7 p.m.

Aug. 11: off day

Aug. 12: 12:05 p.m. (no pads)

Aug. 13: 11:15 a.m.