Bears guard Josh Sitton was named to the Pro Bowl on Monday, replacing injured Packers guard T.J. Lang.

Sitton, signed during the lead-up to the Bears’ first game after a surprise release from the Packers, will be making his third-straight trip to the all-star game, which will be held Sunday in Orlando.

He’ll play alongside teammate Jordan Howard, who was also an injury replacement.