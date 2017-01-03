Bears G Kyle Long avoids the knife after left shoulder injury

INDIANAPOLIS — Kyle Long won’t have surgery on the torn labrum in his left shoulder after all.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace said Wednesday that, after getting “three, four different opinions” from doctors, the guard and team decided he’d avoid the knife. He’d originally planned to have February surgery.

“It was multiple opinions and doctors with a lot of conviction that this was the right thing to do,” Pace said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “He’s strong. He’s kind of a freak genetically. His shoulder’s doing good. There’s going to be maintenance as far as strength and everything, which he’s doing. We don’t have a lot of concerns with that right now.”

Pace said the Bears generally try to avoid surgeries, anyway.

Kyle Long won't need left shoulder surgery. (Getty Images)

“He can just focus on his ankle rehab,” he said.

Long had major surgery in December to fix his right ankle, which was rolled up by fullback Paul Lasike during the Bears’ Nov. 13 loss in Tampa Bay.

The ankle injury was far more serious than his shoulder problem, which was discovered in August while evaluating another malady. Long started eight games last season without a brace on the shoulder.

“The shoulder is in pretty good shape,” Pace said.

Pace wouldn’t say when Long’s ankle would be back at full health, though it seems possible he’ll miss part of the team’s offseason activities. The three-time Pro Bowler lost 30 pounds post-injury, in part because of a bad reaction to medication after shoulder surgery.

“It’s really him rehabbing the ankle, and we’ll see,” Pace said. “One thing that I have learned in the last two years is to be careful to put timelines on these injuries, because it’s so fluid.”

Pace pointed to center Cody Whitehair and Pro Bowl guards Josh Sitton and Long as the team’s strength, a sign that the Bears plan to keep Long inside rather than move him back to tackle, where he spent 2015.

“You look at the interior offensive line that we have,” Pace said. “You know, I think it’s set to be one of the better interior groups in the league.”

Coach John Fox called the offensive line the Bears’ biggest area of improvement in his two-year tenure.

“We were able to improve quite a bit in our run game in that department,” he said. “I don’t think we are a finished product by any stretch, but we are further along this time this year than we were this time last year.”