Bears G Kyle Long to start Sunday? ‘Medical people think he’s ready’

Guard Kyle Long and cornerback Prince Amukamara were full practice participants for the first time Thursday, seemingly clearing the way for both to return from ankle their injuries Sunday.
Long had December ankle surgery.
“Our medical people think he’s ready,” coach John Fox said. “Our coaches think he’s ready. We’ll see how much he can endure, whether we have him on any kind of a pitch count. Right now it’s looking very promising.”
Quarterback Mark Sanchez returned to practice after missing Wednesday with a neck injury, while running back Benny Cunningham was a full participant only 11 days after suffering a high ankle sprain.
“The training staff did an amazing job getting me back to where I needed to be,” Cunningham said.
“We’re in a unique situation with that, where, obviously, the sooner the better,” he said. “But it hasn’t hurt our preparation.”