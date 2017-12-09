Bears game against Bucs will be played in Tampa on Sunday as scheduled

Hurricane Irma won’t be playing havoc with the Bears game Sunday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL announced Tuesday that game against the Bears will be played as originally scheduled. The game will kick off noon Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

After consulting with the NFL and the Tampa Sports Authority, the team had been waiting to assess the impact of Hurricane Irma on the area before making a final decision on the venue for the game.

“We have been working tirelessly with the Tampa Sports Authority, as well as the NFL league office, to ensure that Raymond James Stadium would be available to host our season opener against the Chicago Bears this Sunday.” said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. “Hosting the game is important to us, as Tampa Bay has been through a lot over the past few days. We look forward to providing our fans and the entire region an opportunity to come together this Sunday to kick off our 2017 season.”