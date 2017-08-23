Bears give QB Mitch Trubisky work with first-team offense in practice

The Bears gave rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky work with first-team offense in practice Wednesday, coach John Fox said.

Despite the move, there is no change on the Bears depth chart, which has veteran Mike Glennon as the No. 1 quarterback. The Bears will start Glennon in the team’s third exhibition game on Sunday at Tennessee. Trubisky will be start the second half with the first-team offense.

Trubisky had not taken first-team snaps during training camp or Halas Hall practices until Wednesday. Fox says Mitch Trubisky “needs that experience” Sunday.

Fox left the door open Monday for the rookie to see increased playing time in the Bears’ all-important third preseason game. He entered the first game with about two minutes left in the first half, and the second game with about two minutes left in the third quarter.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky prepares for a preseason game on August 19, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. | Norm Hall/Getty Images

His performance was better than Glennon’s, albeit against inferior competition. Over two games, Trubisky went 24-for-33 for 226 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 111.4.

Glennon went 15-for-26 for 109 yards, one score, two picks — one returned for a touchdown, the other in the red zone — and a 48.4 passer rating.