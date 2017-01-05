Bears GM Ryan Pace defends Mitch Trubisky draft pick

After making the biggest trade of his life last week, Ryan Pace went about trying to sell it to the public Monday, appearing on national and local radio shows to defend his trade of four draft picks to move up one spot and draft Mitch Trubisky.

“You’re never going to be great in this league if you don’t have this position right, and so that was a commitment for us this offseason: to improve that position,” he told ESPN Radio’s Mike & Mike. “And, quite honestly, it’s been way too long since this franchise has been in that position: to get good consistent play from the quarterback.”

Some criticized Pace’s moves Thursday: he drafted a quarterback after paying Mike Glennon $16 million to start this year and gave up a third-round pick, fourth-rounder and a third next year to move up.

Not even the 49ers — who made the trade with Pace — was sure what he was up to.

GM Ryan Pace made a first-round trade Thursday that's still generating controversy. (AP)

Accoridng to The MMQB, which was embedded with the 49ers, GM John Lynch thought the Bears were trading up to draft Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas. When chief strategy officer Paraag Marathe suggested they’d take Trubisky, Lynch replied: “Then why did they go get Glennon?”

Pace defended his move-up trade by saying he assumed teams were in contact with the 49ers because they’d made the same calls to the Bears to move up.

Pcace said he and coach John Fox were in lockstep about the pick — “I always have his back, he has my back, we’re arm-in-arm,” he told ESPN — despite a national report saying otherwise.

As for his relationship with Glennon, Pace reiterated to WSCR-AM what Fox said Saturday: that players are typically angered when a team drafts someone who plays their position.