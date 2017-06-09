Bears GM Ryan Pace: ‘No hesitation’ injured Kyle Long returns to form

Bears guard Kyle Long, who is still recovering from ankle surgery, was one of three Bears who didn’t practice Wednesday.

GM Ryan Pace said he has no doubt Long can return to his Pro Bowl form.

“Based on our trainers, his work ethic, no hesitation,” Pace said. “Kyle’s doing really well.”

Pace, speaking for the first time since move-in day at Olivet Nazarene University, compared Long being ejected from practice in Bourbonnais to a family squabble.

Bears guard Kyle Long didn't practice Wednesday. (AP)

“Obviously, we love and we care a lot about Kyle,” he said.

Pace on cuts

Pace said cutting the roster to 53 players was difficult — “which tells me we’re a better team.” His highest draft pick to be waived was running back Jeremy Langford, a 2015 fourth-rounder who began last season as the Bears’ starting running back.

“It’s hard,” he said. “It’s a guy we drafted, it’s a guy I think the world of.”

Still, he said, the Bears were excited about claiming Ravens running back Taquan Mizzell, the Ravens running back they claimed. Langford wound up, ironically, on the Ravens’ practice squad.

This and that

• Wide receiver Markus Wheaton, who is recovering from pinkie surgery, and cornerback Prince Amukamara, who has an ankle injury, also did not practice.

One clue Amukamara might not play Sunday: Pace said Kyle Fuller, his backup, is “set for a big test” Sunday.

“Talk about a guy who has persevered through injury,” Pace said. “He’s just shown that he’s healthy. You can see that his movement skills have improved.”

• Five Bears players were limited in practice: outside linebackers Pernell McPhee (knee) and Sam Acho (ankle); cornerback Sherrick McManis (hamstring) and safety Eddie Jackson (groin); and defensive end Jonathan Bullard (glute).

Follow me on Twitter @patrickfinley

Email: pfinley@suntimes.com