Bears GM Ryan Pace throws support behind John Fox

MINNEAPOLIS — Bears GM Ryan Pace threw his support behind coach John Fox on Sunday, saying that, despite a 3-12 record, the coach has helped develop players and instill the right attitude in the locker room.

Appearing on the Bears’ WBBM-780 AM pregame show before the season finale against the Vikings, Pace said that “none of us are happy with our record,” but that Fox, who has won nine games in two years, has put the Bears in a good place.

“One thing I really wanna stress is in order for us to develop these younger players you really need a coaching staff that’s on board with preparing them and playing them,” he said. “I think John’s done a good job in leading our team and his staff in assisting that development. I also think he’s done a good job with just instilling the right culture we want in the locker room. Those aren’t small things.”

Both men were hired two years ago, and appear to be safe despite the team’s struggles over the past two seasons. Fox has said he expects his assistants to return next season.