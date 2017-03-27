Bears GM Ryan Pace to address moves — and Mark Sanchez

PHOENIX — Panicky Bears fans desperate for a Mark Sanchez explanation should get one Tuesday.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace is expected to address the addition of the backup quarterback, along with other issues, at the NFL’s annual owners meeting at the Arizona Biltmore.

Sanchez was signed Friday on a one-year contract to back up Mike Glennon and mentor, perhaps, a drafted quarterback. The Sanchez signing does not preclude the Bears from selecting one.

Pace also figures to be asked about Deiondre Hall, the rookie cornerback who was tased early Sunday morning after, among other things, spitting in a Cedar Falls, Iowa, police officer’s face. He was charged with three misdemeanors and, because he lived out of state, was forced to post bond early Sunday.

Ryan Pace signed Mark Sanchez last week. (Sun-Times media)

The Bears were still investigating the incident Monday.

Pace last spoke March 10, the day the team announced the signings of Glennon, safety Quintin Demps, tight end Dion Sims and wide receiver Markus Wheaton.