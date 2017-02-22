Bears 02/22/2017, 09:37am

Bears hire Zach Azzanni to coach wide receivers

The Bears will have a new receivers coach to meet draft prospects next week when the NFL Scouting Combine opens in Indianapolis.

And he has plenty of college experience.

On Wednesday, the Bears hired Zach Azzanni to coach wide receivers, a source confirmed. He spent the last two seasons as Tennessee’s passing game coordinator and receivers coach.

Azzanni replaces Curtis Johnson, who opted to re-join the Saints and head home to New Orleans after fulfilling his one-year deal with the Bears. Azzanni will be the Bears’ third receivers coach in as many seasons.

Zach Azzanni. (AP)

