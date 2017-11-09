Bears ILB Jerrell Freeman has chest injury

The Bears could least afford to lose a receiver.

The position where they likely feel most comfortable with their depth, though, is about to be tested, too. Inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman has a pectoral injury in addition to a self-reported concussion suffered Sunday, coach John Fox said Monday. His injury was still being evaluated.

Losing Freeman for a long period time would be a significant blow — he’s one of the Bears’ two defensive captains — but the team believes in his backup, second-year player Nick Kwiatkoski. He started seven games last season when Freeman was serving a performance enhancing drug suspension and after Danny Trevathan tore the patellar tendon in his right knee.

“He’s a good athlete,” Fox said. “He understands our defense a lot better. He had some good games in the preseason. I know our coaching staff is very confident in him.”

Bears inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman was injured Sunday. (Getty Images)

Fox wondered aloud Monday whether Freeman’s concussion contributed to the confusion — and broken coverage — on Austin Hooper’s 88-yard touchdown catch.

”We actually had the (defensive) call in early,” Fox said. “I’m not sure if that might have been a result of Jerrell with the concussion or not, but we just didn’t get it communicated.”

The Bears played a different defense he said, and “just didn’t execute the call we played very well.”