Bears improve at CB with Prince Amukamara, Marcus Cooper

Who is this guy?

That’s what cornerback Prince Amukamara recalls thinking early last season when he was with the Jaguars and saw cornerback Marcus Cooper’s highlight reel from the Cardinals’ Week 2 win against the Buccaneers.

“He had two picks and a pick-six,” Amukamara said. “Then he went on to have an amazing year — four picks, 10 or 11 [pass breakups]. That’s great.”

It’s also great because Amukamara and Cooper are now teammates. Heck, at this point, it’s fair to say that they will be the Bears’ starting duo at cornerback come Week 1 of the 2017 season.

New Bears CB Marcus Cooper. (AP)

“I’m just excited that he’s coming in with me,” said Cooper, who met Amukamara for the first time Saturday at Halas Hall.

“We are both coming in to this situation new — brand new — together. We’re looking to make some things happen.”

The Bears didn’t wait long to make up for missing out on top free-agent cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore (Patriots), A.J. Bouye (Jaguars) and Logan Ryan (Titans) after the first rush of free agency. They didn’t fit within the financial parameters that the Bears had set for their markets.

But Amukamara and Cooper, who are both 27 years old, did.

Amukamara turned down a multi-year deal from a team he didn’t name to sign a one-year deal worth $7 million.

Cooper received a three-year contract. The details are not yet known.

The Bears also re-signed Johnthan Banks to a one-year contract.

After forcing a mere 11 takeaways last season as a defense, upgrading the secondary was an obvious priority for the Bears in free agency, and they’ve succeeded.

Cornerback is now one of the team’s deepest positions. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and secondary coach Ed Donatell have plenty to sort through, whether it’s parting ways with Kyle Fuller to making veteran Tracy Porter fight for playing time to accelerating Deiondre’ Hall’s learning curve or putting Bryce Callahan and Cre’Von LeBlanc inside at nickel back to compete.

“I love when there’s a lot of competition in the [defensive backs] room,” Amukamara said. “It forces all of our levels of play to rise and take it to the next level.”

For Amukamara, a first-round pick of the Giants in 2011, that involves making sure he’s not shut out of interceptions in 2017 as he was last year for the Jaguars.

“It’s definitely frustrating but it’s definitely a fuel in the offseason so you don’t land a goose egg again,” he said.

Amukamara (6-0) and Cooper (6-2) fit the physical profile that Fangio looks for in his cornerbacks, but also skills-wise, having excelled in man coverage.

“On the stat sheet I didn’t look as sexy as everybody else but I think individually and personally as a player I really just believe that I’m a lock-down corner,” Amukamara said.

Cooper first played for Fangio and Donatell in 2013 for 49ers, who drafted him in the seventh round.

“I’m a taller guy, a longer guy. I got some ability to run you know. I think that’s allowed me to cover guys in a different fashion than some of the smaller guys around the league.”