Bears’ Jeremy Langford ready to play: ‘You can’t simulate football’

It’s been about a year — dating to the right high ankle sprain he suffered in the third game last season — since Jeremy Langford felt so right.

When he talked Thursday about getting back into shape, then, he did so with a smile.

“I can run as much as I want to and do all that stuff,” the running back said Thursday, “but it’s different when you get back on the field, actually. Playing football again will be fun.”

Langford, who said Thursday’s practice was as busy as he’s been all preseason, could get his first game action Sunday against the Titans. Coaches will be watching.

Bears running back Jeremy Langford is coming off an ankle injury. (AP)

Although Ka’Deem Carey’s wrist surgery Tuesday took some pressure off Langford’s roster spot, he’s no better than third on the depth chart — behind Pro Bowl player Jordan Howard and rookie Tarik Cohen. Benny Cunningham, a kick return specialist who ranks second in Bears rushing yards this preseason, is pushing Langford for a job, too.

That’s a precipitous drop for a player who began last season as the heir apparent to Matt Forte — only to average 3.2 yards per carry and never reclaim his starting job from Howard. He had as many carries in the first three games, which he started, as he did the rest of the season.

The good news this year, Langford said, is that his ankle finally feels better. He had surgery on his right ankle at the end of last season, and then hurt it again during the Bears’ first walk-through of training camp when he tripped over a teammate.

Though the team maintained the two were unrelated, the frustration remained the same.

“I trust (my ankle),” he said. “Now it’ back getting into conditioning and getting into football. You can’t simulate football.”

