Bears’ John Fox expects coordinator Dowell Loggains to return

Bears coach John Fox reiterated Thursday that he expects offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains to return next year. Though he left some wiggle room, Fox hinted he won’t fire him.

The coach said three weeks ago, after reports of disharmony between he and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, that he wanted his staff back next year.

“I think as I mentioned before, when you guys were asking me about reports and whatnot, a lot of things change. Players will change, coaches change,” he said. “It’s not like I’m going to make changes. It’s just the nature of the beast.

“I don’t know if there will be a long line at 3-12 right for coaching opportunities, but stranger things have happened.”