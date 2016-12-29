Bears 12/29/2016, 03:34pm

Bears’ John Fox expects coordinator Dowell Loggains to return

Patrick Finley
@patrickfinley | email

Bears coach John Fox reiterated Thursday that he expects offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains to return next year. Though he left some wiggle room, Fox hinted he won’t fire him.

The coach said three weeks ago, after reports of disharmony between he and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, that he wanted his staff back next year.

“I think as I mentioned before, when you guys were asking me about reports and whatnot, a lot of things change. Players will change, coaches change,” he said. “It’s not like I’m going to make changes. It’s just the nature of the beast.

“I don’t know if there will be a long line at 3-12 right for coaching opportunities, but stranger things have happened.”

Dowell Loggains is finishing his first season as the Bears' offensive coordinator. (AP)

Dowell Loggains is finishing his first season as the Bears' offensive coordinator. (AP)

Previously from Sports

 Artemi Panarin: ‘You can’t earn all the money in the world’ – Chicago Sun-Times
Brian Campbell’s iron-man streak likely coming to an end – Chicago Sun-Times
Take 2: How can the Bears improve their defense?
Vic Fangio sees 'some brightness' in rebuild, plans Bears return
# bears Dowell Loggains Chicago