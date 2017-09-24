Josh Sitton out; Kyle Long, Markus Wheaton among Bears debuting

Josh Sitton will miss Sunday’s game with a ribs injury, but a fellow Pro Bowl guard, Kyle Long, will make his long-anticipated return after recovering from ankle surgery.

Receiver Markus Wheaton, who had left pinkie surgery, and cornerback Prince Amukamara, who hurt his ankle in the third preseason game, will also make their regular-season debuts.

Other inactive players for the Bears: quarterback Mark Sanchez, safety Deon Buwsh, running back Taquan Mizzell, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, nose tackle John Jenkins and tight end Daniel Brown.