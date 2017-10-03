Bears just fine with Alshon Jeffery signing Eagles’ one-year deal

Alshon Jeffery did not get paid. At least not yet. The Eagles will make the former Bears receiver earn his full $14 million payday.

Jeffery’s one-year contract with the Eagles includes a $7.75 million signing bonus and a $1 million base salary that’s guaranteed.

Beyond that, there also is a $750,000 workout bonus and boatload of incentives based on his performance that total $4.5 million.

The structure of Jeffery’s deal is rooted in the concerns that the Eagles, Bears and other teams had with committing to a player with availability issues.

Alshon Jeffery. (AP)

But general manager Ryan Pace didn’t seem bothered that the Bears’ best playmaker from last season settled for a one-year, prove-it deal.

“I wouldn’t say it was a disappointment to us, no,” Pace said Friday.

The Bears did make an offer to Jeffery, Pace said. But Pace’s genuine indifference on the matter likely speaks to Jeffery’s openness and willingness to leave the Bears after five seasons. The Bears had consecutive contract years to evaluate Jeffery.

“It just didn’t work out,” Pace said. “I wish him the best. I wish Philly best. We’re moving forward.”

The Eagles introduced Jeffery at a news conference on Friday, but he also released a statement to The Player’s Tribune to express his thanks to the Bears and Chicago.

“Writing this is kind of a difficult thing to do,” Jeffery said. “I mean, how do I tell the city of Chicago and the Bears organization how much I love and appreciate them? It’s hard to put into words. So I guess the only way I can really say it is … Thank you. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms. But my biggest thank you has to go to the Bears’ fans.”

Wheaton & White

New Bears receiver Markus Wheaton is working out with Kevin White in Arizona at the Fischer Institute. They met a month ago.

The Bears still have high hopes for White despite him having undergone two major surgeries on his lower left leg since being selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2015 draft.

“He’s a really good guy,” Wheaton said. “I’m guessing we’ll continue to build a relationship over the next month or so down there.”

How does White look?

“Beautiful,” Wheaton said. “He’s ready to go.”

Jay’s last day

The Bears officially released quarterback Jay Cutler with a failed physical designation. He is rehabbing after undergoing surgery for a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Pace made special mention of Cutler on Friday.

“I want to thank him personally,” Pace said. “I’ve spoken to him and his family. Everything they’ve done for this organization, it means a lot. I wish them nothing but the best in the next chapter of their lives.”