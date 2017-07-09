Bears LB Danny Trevathan is amazingly ‘full speed’ and ‘ready to go’

Linebacker Danny Trevathan wants you to know something about him if you think the Bears are throwing him into the proverbial deep end Sunday against the high-scoring Falcons with it being his first game action since knee surgery.

“I can swim,” Trevathan said Thursday. “Confidence is key. They’re a good team. We all know that. Everybody knows that. But we’ve got to be the best team come Sunday.”

It’s actually remarkable that Trevathan will part of that Bears team in the first place.

Coach John Fox declared that Trevathan is “full speed and ready to go” less than 10 months after he ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee against the Titans on Nov. 27.

Danny Trevathan. (AP)

“He’s a big part of us,” Fox said.

In many ways, Trevathan’s return is emblematic of defense. The Bears are expected to field a formidable unit this season, but injuries remain problematic.

He’s in the same boat as outside linebacker Pernell McPhee, who is returning from his own knee injury. Trevathan is a notable free-agent signing who is determined to prove his worth again.

“I feel great; I feel 100 percent,” said Trevathan, who signed a four-year contract worth $15.5 million guaranteed last offseason.

“It’s the first game. I’m excited. I can’t wait to get back out there. It’s been a while since Week 13 [of last season].”

Trevathan called his recovery process “a piece of cake” compared to what he endured in 2015 with the Broncos when he underwent reconstructive surgery on his left knee in January 2015 following a dislocated knee cap. The surgery marked the end of a very difficult 2015 season for Trevathan that also featured to two other separate fractures in his left-knee area.

“I was easy for me just knowing [what to do] and being a veteran and having guys behind me having my back,” Trevathan said, mentioning linebacker Jerrell Freeman and defensive end Akiem Hicks.

“His recovery stayed on schedule the whole way,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. “He didn’t have any setbacks. We expected him to start practicing mid-camp, which he did, and he’s been able to progress good since then.

“He brings speed to our defense – [that’s] obviously No. 1. He does play the run good, and hopefully, the inactivity from no preseason games won’t set him back, either.”

The Bears still will be cautious with Trevathan, making a rotation with second-year linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski a real possibility. But he’s not listed on the injury report.

“I’m looking forward to knocking somebody out,” Trevathan said. “We’ve been simulating here, running through tackles here, taking care of our guys but still giving them a little thud. But that first tackle come Sunday is going to be very special.”