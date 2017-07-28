Bears LB Pernell McPhee undergoes arthroscopic knee surgery

Bears linebacker Pernell McPhee had arthroscopic surgery on right knee today.

Coach John Fox downplayed the severity of the procedure, calling it “literally a clean up.”

The team had previously announced Thursday that McPhee would start the season on the physically unable to perform list. There is no timeline to return.

McPhee didn’t complete his physical on Wednesday and complained of knee pain. Fox said team doctors “found a little irregularity” in his right knee Thursday, which is not the same knee that caused McPhee to start last year’s training camp on the PUP list.

Bears linebacker Pernell McPhee arrives during an NFL football training camp in Bourbonnais, Ill., Wednesday, July 26, 2017. | Nam Y. Huh/AP

McPhee had lost 10 pounds between January and April to take pressure off his knees, bringing his total weight loss to about 25 pounds since the end of 2015.

In other injury news, running back Jeremy Langford rolled an ankle in last night’s walk-through and was held out from practice Friday.

