Bears like Tarik Cohen’s aggressiveness, not his punt return decision

When Tarik Cohen muffed a point Sunday as it rolled to a stop, Jeff Rodgers thought about Tavon Austin and Trindon Holliday. The Bears special teams coordinator has shown the Bears clips of each player picking up a rolling punt and returning it for a touchdown. Austin, the Rams receiver, took one 99 yards.

That’s where the similarities stopped.

Unlike those two, Cohen fielded a ball that had been bouncing for 15 yards, surrounded by three Buccaneers tacklers, with no teammates to block. He fumbled the ball, and the Bucs threw for a touchdown on the next play.

Cohen said Thursday he learned his lesson.

Tarik Cohen fumbled a punt Sunday. (AP)

“Stay away from the ball in that situation,” he said. “I had already waved off my guy. So I was in a battle by myself. I just need to get away from it.”

Rodgers said the coaching point was about where the blockers and tacklers were.

“I think proximity of opponents has more to do with it than anything else,” he said.

Cohen can pick up the ball again, in a different circumstance. Rodgers wants him to have confidence when he does.

“He’s trying to make an aggressive play and that’s always going to be in his nature,” he said. “That’s what you like about the kid.”