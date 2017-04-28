Bears likely to focus on defense with No. 36 overall pick

The Bears’ defensive re-build was trumped by opportunity Thursday night.

With a chance to get a potential difference-making defender with the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft, the Bears instead went for a quarterback and paid a heavy price to get him.

The Bears passed on LSU safety Jamal Adams, Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas, Alabama defensive end Jonathan Allen and LSU cornerback Marshon Lattimore among other top defenders to draft North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky after trading with the San Francisco 49ers to move up one spot in the first round.

Instead, the Bears figure to bolster their defense with the fourth pick of the second round (36th overall) Friday night. In a draft that Bears general manager Ryan Pace acknowledged was deep defensively, the Bears still will have a chance to strike gold.

LSU safety Jamal Adams was selected by the Jets with the sixth overall pick in the NFL draft after being passed up by the Bears. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Among the players still available after the first round: cornerbacks Kevin King (Washington), Jourdan Lewis (Michigan), Quincy Wilson (Florida) and Chidobe Awuzie (Colorado); safeties Obi Melifonwu (UConn), Budda Baker (Washington), Josh Jones (N.C. State) and Marcus Maye (South Florida); and defensive linemen Malik McDowell (Michigan State) and Jordan Willis (Kansas State).

With Trubisky not expected to play in 2017 and the Bears no longer having their third-round pick (No. 67) and one of their fourth-round picks (No. 111), that 36th overall pick is bigger than ever.

“It’s going to be critical,” Pace said after the first round was completed. “We’ll go over that [Thursday] night and [Friday] morning. There’s still a lot of good players on the board. The scouts are up there right now working through that. That’s on us. We’ll find those players.”

But the decision to take Trubisky instead of a likely defensive starter with the No. 2 overall pick indicates a level of confidence the Bears feel that the work they’ve already done in re-building their defense will give them the upgrades they need to take the next step.

“Part of the free agency was kind of the shot-gun approach of adding a lot of players — maybe more free agents than any other team,” Pace said. “We did a lot there. When we’re picking top 5 in a draft and there’s a quarterback we really like, that’s the only chance you’re going to have to get a guy like that.”

The defensive players signed in free agency still look like stop-gap upgrades — safety Quintin Demps and cornerbacks Prince Amukamara and Marcus Cooper. Clearly, the Bears are counting on growth from within to make the biggest impact. Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, last year’s ninth overall pick, had seven sacks as a rookie. The Bears are counting on a quantum leap in 2017 — is it too much to ask for something similar to the jump the Falcons’ Vic Beasley made last year — from four sacks as a rookie to 15 1/2?

But the pressure is on others as well — most notably third-year nose tackle Eddie Goldman and second-year defensive end Jonathan Bullard. With the Bears passing on Thomas and Allen, it’s almost imperative now that Bullard plays to the potential the Bears see in him.

Veterans can make a bigger impact as well. Linebacker Danny Trevathan, who suffered a season-ending ruptured right patellar tendon in Week 12 last year, is a huge question mark coming into this season. But he expressed supreme confidence he’ll be there in a tweet Thursday: “Grinding for it all. Believe me … my best is coming this year. #iwillnotfail”

The Bears still have opportunities to improve their defense in the draft. But the unspoken message Thursday night was: “We’re good.”

