Bears listed as co-defendants in St. Louis suit vs. NFL over Rams

The Bears — along with all 32 NFL teams and their respective owners, plus the managers of each of the teams’ local facilities — have been listed as co-defendants in a lawsuit filed in St, Louis seeking damages and restitution of profits since the Rams’ move to Los Angeles before last season.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the city, county and Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority are suing the NFL over the relocation of the Rams 15 months ago, seeking damages and restitution of profits.

“The Rams, the NFL, through its member teams, and the owners have violated the obligations and standards governing team relocations” because the Rams failed to meet league relocation rules, the suit claims in a 52-page brief filed Wednesday.

The suit claims St. Louis has lost an estimated $1.85 million to $3.5 million a year in amusement and ticket tax revenue with the departure of the Rams. It says the city also has lost about $7.5 million in property tax and $1.4 million in sales tax revenue, plus “millions” in earning taxes.

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2016, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, joins Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke, center, and Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. during groundbreaking ceremonies for the team's new stadium in Inglewood, Calif. America's most popular sport is in the midst of its greatest migration in a quarter century. In a little over a year, three NFL franchises have either moved, announced a resettlement or filed paperwork seeking to relocate. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Expect similar suits to be filed in San Diego and Oakland, two other cities that have suffered from the NFL’s recent relocation moves.