Bears lose finale to cap worst season in modern franchise history

MINNEAPOLIS — The worst season in modern Bears history reached its merciful, fitting finish Sunday: a 38-10 loss to the Vikings in which they trailed for all but three minutes and 24 seconds.

The Bears’ 3-13 record — their worst since the schedule expanded to 16 games 1978 — guarantees the third pick in the NFL draft. Their leaders figure to return; GM Ryan Pace praised coach John Fox’s locker room presence and ability to develop players during the WBBM-780 AM pregame show.

The Vikings had no such draft stakes Sunday — they traded their first-rounder to the Eagles for quarterback Sam Bradford — and played like it, scoring the first 17 points of the game. Bradford threw a first-quarter touchdown to running back Jerick McKinnon in the first quarter and a 22-yarder to tight end Kyle Rudolph in the second, with a 21-yard Kai Forbath field goal in between.

The Bears’ first score came on a trick play; the ball was snapped to running back Jeremy Langford, who flipped it to Cam Meredith on an end around. Meredith, who played quarterback at Illinois State before switching to receiver, pulled up and threw to Barkley, who was wide open in the end zone.

Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon dives for a score. (AP)

A muffed punt return by Bralon Addison set up Bradford’s third passing touchdown, a 1-yarder with 18 seconds left in the first half, though Barkley was able to position the Bears for a 29-yard Connor Barth kick as the half expired.

Playing without outside linebackers Leonard Floyd and Pernell McPhee, the Bears’ defense was brutal, though Cre’Von LeBlanc’s interception in the end zone marked the Bears’ first takeaway in three games.

Bears running back Jordan Howard set the Bears’ rookie rushing record early, gaining the 61 he needed to surpass Matt Forte’s 1,238 in the first half. The Bears leaned on him often, as Barkley threw two red-zone interceptions, one at the goal line in the first quarter and another at the 11 in the third. In the fourth quarter, he was sacked, fumbled and watched Everson Griffin return the ball 20 yards for a touchdown.

He didn’t take another snap, and was replaced by David Fales, the team’s fourth quarterback to appear in a game this season.

More compelling than the action on the field was a protest overhead: two men dangled from the U.S. Bank Stadium for most of the game to dispute the bank’s involvement in the Dakota Access Pipeline. One wore a Brett Favre Vikings jersey.

Wearing rope harnesses, they unfurled a banner which read “DIVEST” — a plea to the bank, which the protestors say has given $175 million in credit lines to the parent company of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Seven rows of fans were cleared out directly below them, while police and fire officials were rushed upstairs. The protestors hung above the crowd for the rest of the game.