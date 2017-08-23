Bears, LT Charles Leno nearing a four-year contract extension

The Bears and Charles Leno are close to a contract extension that will pay the left tackle $38 million over four years, sources confirmed to the Sun-Times.

Leno would receive $21.5 million guaranteed.

The deal gives security both to Leno, who was entering the final season of his four-year rookie contract, and the Bears, who have been satisfied with his play at left tackle. Leno was the only Bears offensive player to take every snap last season, and has started 29 games over the past two years.

Leno said earlier this month that he wanted to stay with the Bears’ long-term.

Left tackle Charles Leno is getting a contact extension. (Getty Images)

“I’m trying to be the Bears’ left tackle for a long time,” Leno said. “At the end of the day, I’m trying to be the best tackle in the game — period — so I can help this team win championships.”

Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains called Leno “solid — as always” during training camp. Guard Kyle Long praised the athleticism of the man former GM Phil Emery drafted from Boise State in the seventh round in 2014.

“Whether it’s a set angle, his hands or his strike, he always has a plan and he’s somebody that’s athletic enough to recover if he ever does get in a bad situation,” Long said. “It’s a really difficult position to play out there but I think Charles Leno is one of the most athletic guys that’s been around here.”

The Bears spent the preseason considering which players to extend; defensive end Akiem Hicks, who is entering the final year of his contract, spoke to the team about a deal early in training camp. The two sides are still talking about a extension.