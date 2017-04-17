Bears might not be in the running for a RB, but class runs deep

I’Tavius Mathers left Ole Miss for his hometown for the opportunity, which he hoped would lead to a NFL Scouting Combine invitation.

He was half right.

In his only season at Middle Tennessee State back home in Murfreesboro, Mathers ran for 1,561 yards and caught 633 yards worth of passes — becoming only the seventh player in Div. I-A history to eclipse 1,500 and 500 in the same year.

The Indianapolis invitation, though, never came.

Middle Tennessee State running back I'Tavius Mathers wasn't invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. (AP)

“It’s really crazy to me, because I’m putting the same numbers that some of the top guys in the combine for running backs, for the season,” he said. “And I still didn’t get an invite.”

The 5-11, 203-pounder used that motivation to train for his pro day last month, in which he ran an impressive 4.41 40-yard dash. The Bears weren’t among the teams in attendance, but figure to focus on someone like Mathers — a sixth- or seventh-round pick with good hands — if they select a running back at all in next week’s draft.

“I feel like every running back in this draft class has something different, and you have to find something to separate us,” he said. “That said, I felt I separated myself, being able to catch the ball out of the backfield. Catching 50 balls, you really don’t hear about that from a running back.”

The success of Jordan Howard, who ran for 1,313 yards in his Pro Bowl rookie season, means the Bears don’t have to draft one at all.

League trends support that notion.

While some will point to No. 4 pick Ezekiel Elliott’s Pro Bowl rookie season as proof-of-concept for LSU’s Leonard Fournette going in the top five, the Cowboys star was the only starting running back on a 2016 playoff team drafted in the first round.

There were twice as many undrafted free agents — the Lions’ Zach Zenner and the Seahawks’ Thomas Rawls — than first-round picks starting at running back in last year’s playoffs. And yet: six starting running backs from last year’s 12 playoff teams ranked in the top 10 in regular-season rushing.

“There’s going to be a lot of conversation about running backs benefitting from the Ezekiel Elliott effect understand and his impact on the Dallas Cowboys,” NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks said. “I believe this running back class would have been regarded as one of the best classes in some time just based on their talent alone, regardless of what Ezekiel Elliott was able to do for the Cowboys.”

Fournette averaged 6.5 yards per carry last season. Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey and Florida State’s Dalvin Cook could be first-rounders, while Oklahoma’s Joe Mixon might have the most raw talent of the bunch. Mixon’s domestic violence history — he punched a woman in the face — leaves significant character questions.

Mathers, who trains with Mixon, hopes he won’t get lost in the depth of the position.

“Some teams have told me that I have to make a living on special teams,” he said, “and that’s fine with me.”

Position spotlight: Running back

Rating the Bears’ need: Low

Under contract: Jordan Howard, Jeremy Langford, Ka’Deem Carey, Benny Cunningham, Bralon Addison, David Cobb

You should know …

After not drafting a single running back from 2009-13, the Bears have picked three in a row — and none high.

After taking Ka’Deem Carey and Jeremy Langford in the fourth round in back-to-back years, they hit pay dirt with Jordan Howard. The fifth-round pick was a rookie Pro Bowler last year, and impressed coach John Fox by holding up throughout a grueling season.

“The one thing that I’ve seen over the years, which is unique about Jordan Howard, people talk about the rookie wall,” Fox said last month.

Best of the best

LSU’s Leonard Fournette figures to be a top-10 pick. Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey’s pass-catching will appeal to teams turned off by his slighter frame. Florida State’s Dalvin Cook and Oklahoma’s Joe Mixon rank high, too. Mixon is crossed off some draft boards after punching a woman in the face.

The quote

“He’s not going to go an offensive line as good at Ezekiel Elliott’s, but I think he has a chance to be a big-time player.” — NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, on Fournette