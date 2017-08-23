Bears’ Mitch Trubisky: Peyton Manning ‘giving me some pointers’

Retired great Peyton Manning, who played quarterback for coach John Fox’s Broncos, visited the end of Bears practice. Afterward, he met with rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky on the field, and talked about how the Bears’ offense was similar to his old one.

“He was just giving me some pointers, things I could do moving forward, how this is a great offense to be in and how I’ve got some good coaches to help me out,” Trubisky said.

Manning visited Northwestern on Tuesday.

“We have a good relationship, a long relationship just because we’ve both been in the league for a long time,” Fox said. “It will be good to catch up.”

Peyton Manning visited the Bears on Wednesday. (AP)

Surgery for Carey

Running back Ka’Deem Carey will miss at least the next six weeks after having wrist surgery Tuesday.

“It was bothering him in the game this past week,” Fox said.

Carey, entering the final year of his contract, had 10 carries for 38 yards this preseason.

This and that

Guard Kyle Long did not have a setback in his return from ankle surgery, Fox said. “Just know that it’s a serious injury, and (he’s) done well with it and coming back from it,” Fox said.

Running back Jeremy Langford (ankle), cornerback Prince Amukamara (hamstring), wide receiver Josh Bellamy (ankle), Hicks (sore Achilles’ tendon) and Kwiatoski (concussion) all returned to practice, Fox said.

Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee was working with medical staff, Fox said. McPhee, who had arthroscopic left knee surgery the second day of training camp, is still on the PUP list.

