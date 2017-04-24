Bears must be careful sorting through draftees with medical past

The Bears have spent the past few weeks trying to find a consensus in their building about draftees — and their medical issues.

“Doctors and trainers, they’re like scouts,” former Browns GM Phil Savage said. “They all have different opinions.”

This year, there’s a plenty about which to be opinionated — and that’s just with the third overall pick in Thursday’s draft.

Safety Malik Hooker had January surgery to fix a torn labrum and two sports hernias. He didn’t run at the NFL Scouting Combine or Ohio State’s pro day. Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen had surgery on both shoulders during his Alabama career, and has an arthritic condition in them; he claims doctors told him it won’t affect him until after his NFL career. Both figure to be in consideration for the Bears on Thursday night.

Malik Hooker did not work out at the combine or his pro day. (Getty Images)

Other first-round talents with medical questions include Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis, who didn’t run at the combine or his pro day after having January ankle surgery. Washington receiver John Ross, another first-rounder, had right shoulder surgery after setting the combine 40-yard dash record, and missed 2015 with a torn ACL.

Before making their first-round decision, the Bears must decide exactly how comfortable they are with a player’s medical history. Re-checks held two weeks ago in Indianapolis seemed to provide good news for Hooker. The Bears attended Allen’s pro day and brought him to Halas Hall, signs they are comfortable with his shoulder.

The Bears hope to never draft this high again; the fastest way to return to the top of the draft next year will be to select a player who fails — or is unavailable.

“This is where the maturity of an organization and really shine through,” said Savage, a SiriusXM analyst and Senior Bowl executive director. “Because of the relationship between the general manager and head coach and his medical staff and team doctors.”

Trust needed

After a 3-13 season in which the Bears lost a ridiculous 19 players to injured reserve, the Bears made tweaks to their training programs in name of injury prevention.

They swore off traveling to practice against other teams in training camp, the way they had in each of John Fox’s first two seasons, for the same reason.

Evaluating draftees is another big test for their medical staff.

“You’ve gotta trust your medical staff to be able to forecast,” Savage said. “When will this player return? Are there any issues in terms of the future? How successful was the surgery?”

And then there’s buzzards’ luck: Kevin White, the Bears’ No. 7 overall pick in 2015, first felt a shin injury the month after the 2015 draft, didn’t play his rookie season because of surgery and appeared in four games last year before going to IR with a spiral fracture of his left fibula.

The second-round pick from that draft, nose tackle Eddie Goldman, finished last season on injured reserve after only six games because of a left high-ankle sprain. The Bears’ third pick of 2015, Hroniss Grasu, missed the entire season after tearing his right ACL during “Family Fest.”

First-round pick Leonard Floyd suffered two concussions as a rookie last year.

His fate was better than that of 2008 first-round pick Chris Williams — but the left tackle who needed back surgery before he ever played in a Bears game was a known injury risk before the draft.

Health is preferred

Evaluators, of course, prefer draftees who are healthy enough to perform offseason drills and workouts without inhibition.

“It’s certainly good to have it,” ESPN analyst Todd McShay said. “It doesn’t mean it’s the end-all, be-all. We’ve seen plenty of guys not be able to work out and get drafted high and go on to have very good careers.”

More at issue is whether the injury has a long-term effect on a player. In that sense, Allen’s arthritic condition is more concerning than Hooker’s surgeries. Combined with the fact Pace seems to prefer uber-athletic first round picks, Allen might face more Bears questions than his resume warrants.

McShay called Davis is the most difficult of the bunch to evaluate, when you combine his lack of workouts with him playing in the Mid-American Conference.

“I would guess he’s gonna run in the mid 4.5’s if he ran a 40-yard dash,” McShay said, “but we’ll never know.”

Pro Football Focus analyst Steve Palazzolo doesn’t have the same concerns about Hooker, calling him the best centerfield safety available in the draft since the Seahawks took Earl Thomas seven years ago.

“I don’t need to have seen (Hooker) run,” he said. “From a style standpoint, I’ve seen his instincts on the field, I’ve seen his range on the field.”

Tiebreaker?

Sometimes a pre-draft workout can settle a tiebreaker, McShay said — teams are more comfortable drafting someone they saw, healthy and in person.

Other times, Gil Brandt said, workouts just cloud things.

“I do think that sometimes you can be misled by pro days and you can be misled by the combine,” said Brandt, a SiriusXM analyst and former Cowboys vice president of player personnel. “I think they’re a good way of backing up ideas about how you think a player is going to perform. …

“But I think when you throw out two years, in most cases, of player performances for a workout or a combine …. I try to put my evaluation primarily on what I have going in.”

Injury worries

Five first-round draft talents with injury questions:

Ohio State S Malik Hooker

Issue: January surgery to repair a torn labrum and two sports hernias

Which means: He didn’t participate in local pro day or NFL Scouting Combine

Projection: Top 10

Quotable: “I think he’s the best centerfield free safety I’ve seen in a while on tape. But I have two concerns. No. 1 is the durability. He’s a one-year starter at Ohio State. He’s coming off two surgeries after the season, and you’ve got to worry about his durability. No. 2, he’s an inconsistent tackler.” — NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock

Alabama DL Jonathan Allen

Issue: Arthritic shoulder condition

Which means: Allen says doctors have told him it won’t affect him until after football. Projection: Top 10

Quotable: “I know he had the bad combine from a workout standpoint and from the fact that the long-term injury prognosis is not great. … From what I’ve seen on the field, I think he’s a great fit for (the Bears’) defensive front. Best interior pass rusher in the entire draft.” — Pro Football Focus analyst Steve Palazzolo

Western Michigan WR Corey Davis

Issue: January ankle surgery

Which means: The Wheaton Warrenville South alum didn’t run at his pro day or the combine.

Projection: Top 20

Quotable: “It helps to have size and speed, and he has both … He didn’t run an official 40, and won’t, because of the injury. But I think on tape he plays like a 4.4 (-second 40-yard dash) guy.” — ESPN analyst Todd McShay

Washington WR John Ross

Issue: Had right shoulder surgery after the combine, and missed all of the 2015 season with a torn left ACL.

Which means: His record 4.22-second combine 40-yard dash will get him drafted high.

Projection: First round

Quotable: “I mean, he flies. The concern (is) there — and there are some teams that have pushed him down the board or off the board because of injury.” — Mayock

Washington CB Sidney Jones

Issue: Ruptured left Achilles tendon at March pro day

Which means: He said he wants to play this season, but it seems unlikely.

Projection: Top 3 rounds

Quotable: ”He goes, for us, from a mid-round prospect to a back end of the first, second-round redshirt option.” — Palazzolo