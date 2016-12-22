Bears notebook: Good guy Tracy Porter wins ‘Good Guy Award’

The Bears were shut out in the Pro Bowl voting, but Tracy Porter won’t go home empty-handed this season. The veteran cornerback won the “Good Guy Award,” presented by the Chicago chapter of the Pro Football Writers Association of America in recognition of Porter’s professionalism and cooperation in dealing with the media.

Porter, a nine-year veteran, has been a leader on and off the field since joining the Bears last season. Not only in his position room, where most of the other defensive backs have two years of experience or less, but in the locker room, where he is always available and approachable, whether he had an interception, was beaten for a touchdown or had to address the delicate subject of a teammate’s suspension.

It is a role he not only accepted, but embraced.

“Sorry I’m not dressed for the event, but it’s much appreciated,” Porter, who was wearing team sweats after practice, joked with reporters. “I’m doing my job in speaking to you guys. But I enjoy informing you guys about what’s going on with the team. It’s something that I’ve been fortunate to do for nine years now and I’m hopeful it continues.”

Bears cornerback Tracy Porter (21) usually covers the opponent's best receiver. The Cowboys' Dez Bryant (88) had three receptions for 40 yards against the Bears this season. (Roger Steinman/AP)

Porter follows Matt Slausen (2015), Ryan Mundy (2014) and Josh McCown (2013) as winners of the Chicago chapter award.

Injury update

Cornerback Bryce Callahan (illness), nose tackle Eddie Goldman (ankle) and guard Eric Kush (concussion) did not practice Thursday. Kush, who did not play against the Packers, had concussion symptoms after practice Wednesday and was put in protocol.

Defensive ends Akiem Hicks (quad) and Cornelius Washington (back), outside linebacker Willie Young (knee), cornerback Cre’Von Le’Blanc (knee), right tackle Bobby Massie (toe), wide receiver/kick returner Deonte Thompson (rib), running back Ka’Deem Carey (shoulder) and quarterback David Fales (thumb) were limited.

Howard on record pace

Running back Jordan Howard, who rushed for 90 yards against the Packers and is averaging 90.2 yards in his 11 starts, needs to average 90 yards in the Bears’ final two games to break Matt Forte’s rookie rushing record of 1,238 set in 2008. Howard has rushed for 1,059 yards on 211 carries (5.0 avg.) this season.