Bears notes: Offensive coordinator ‘heartbroken’ for Kevin White

Dowell Loggains has talked to Kevin White every day since the wide receiver broke his shoulder Sunday.

“You really hurt for the kid because he’s worked his tail off, he worked so hard and has gone through so much at this point in his career,” the Bears offensive coordinator said Wednesday. “You know how important it is. Just being heartbroken because he feels like being hurt, you let down the team, you’re not out there with your teammates in the most critical situation when they need you.”

Loggains said the Bears will be there for White — who was placed injured reserve for the third time in three seasons — and vice versa.

“Kevin’s going to be supporting his guys, and he’s still going to be part of the team,” he said.

Bears receiver Kevin White is on injured reserve. (AP)

Prince, Howard limited

Cornerback Prince Amukamara returned to practice for the first time injuring his right ankle on the first play of the third preseason game. The Bears listed him as limited.

They did the same to running back Jordan Howard, who landed awkwardly on his shoulder Sunday. Coach John Fox didn’t sound concerned about his status Monday.

Wide receiver Markus Wheaton (left pinkie surgery) and guard Kyle Long (right ankle) were limited, too; they held that designation in all three practices last week.

This and that

Safety Adrian Amos missed practice for personal reasons, and running back Benny Cunningham because of an ankle injury.

Two newcomers to the limited list: linebacker Christian Jones (back) and safety Deon Bush (hamstring).

Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee was a full participant for the first time since coming off the physically unable to perform list Sept 2.

Follow me on Twitter @patrickfinley

Email: pfinley@suntimes.com