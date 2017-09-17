Bears notes: LB Nick Kwiatkoski among the latest injury victims

Bears 09/17/2017, 06:47pm
Patrick Finley
@patrickfinley

TAMPA, Fla. — Starting for Jerrell Freeman, who tore his pectoral muscle on the first play of the season opener, Nick Kwiatkoski left the Bears’ game in the first quarter with a pectoral injury on Sunday. He’ll need further tests to evaluate the damage.

Christian Jones replaced him in base coverage.

“We gotta see what’s wrong with Nick — it’s just assumptions right now,” Jones said. “If my name’s called, I’ll be ready.”

O-line injuries

Bears inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski makes a tackle Sunday. (AP)

The Bears lost two guards Sunday: Tom Compton and, even more importantly, Pro Bowl player Josh Sitton.

Sitton left in the second half with what the team called a ribs injury. Compton, who started for Kyle Long for the second-straight week, had a hip problem.

When Cody Whitehair moved to guard, center Hroniss Grasu entered his first regular-season game since 2015.

“It’s been a long time,” Grasu said.

Gentry plays

Undrafted rookie receiver Tanner Gentry had two catches for 27 yards in his first career game — but was also flagged for unnecessary roughness on a kickoff return.

“I just blocked the guy late,” he said. “I didn’t see the signal for the touchback. I was just trying to play hard and make a block. I’ve got to be smarter. Better awareness comes from playing more games and more practice.”

This and that

  • Receiver Markus Wheaton, recovering from pinkie surgery, was inactive Sunday. Cornerback Prince Amukamara and Benny Cunningham sat out with ankle injuries, too.
  • Former Bears safety Chris Conte had seven tackles, second-most on the Buccaneers, with one pass defended and an unnecessary roughness penalty.

