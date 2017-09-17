Bears notes: LB Nick Kwiatkoski among the latest injury victims
TAMPA, Fla. — Starting for Jerrell Freeman, who tore his pectoral muscle on the first play of the season opener, Nick Kwiatkoski left the Bears’ game in the first quarter with a pectoral injury on Sunday. He’ll need further tests to evaluate the damage.
Christian Jones replaced him in base coverage.
“We gotta see what’s wrong with Nick — it’s just assumptions right now,” Jones said. “If my name’s called, I’ll be ready.”
O-line injuries
The Bears lost two guards Sunday: Tom Compton and, even more importantly, Pro Bowl player Josh Sitton.
Sitton left in the second half with what the team called a ribs injury. Compton, who started for Kyle Long for the second-straight week, had a hip problem.
When Cody Whitehair moved to guard, center Hroniss Grasu entered his first regular-season game since 2015.
“It’s been a long time,” Grasu said.
Gentry plays
Undrafted rookie receiver Tanner Gentry had two catches for 27 yards in his first career game — but was also flagged for unnecessary roughness on a kickoff return.
“I just blocked the guy late,” he said. “I didn’t see the signal for the touchback. I was just trying to play hard and make a block. I’ve got to be smarter. Better awareness comes from playing more games and more practice.”
This and that
- Receiver Markus Wheaton, recovering from pinkie surgery, was inactive Sunday. Cornerback Prince Amukamara and Benny Cunningham sat out with ankle injuries, too.
- Former Bears safety Chris Conte had seven tackles, second-most on the Buccaneers, with one pass defended and an unnecessary roughness penalty.
