Bears notes: LB Nick Kwiatkoski among the latest injury victims

TAMPA, Fla. — Starting for Jerrell Freeman, who tore his pectoral muscle on the first play of the season opener, Nick Kwiatkoski left the Bears’ game in the first quarter with a pectoral injury on Sunday. He’ll need further tests to evaluate the damage.

Christian Jones replaced him in base coverage.

“We gotta see what’s wrong with Nick — it’s just assumptions right now,” Jones said. “If my name’s called, I’ll be ready.”

O-line injuries

Bears inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski makes a tackle Sunday. (AP)

The Bears lost two guards Sunday: Tom Compton and, even more importantly, Pro Bowl player Josh Sitton.

Sitton left in the second half with what the team called a ribs injury. Compton, who started for Kyle Long for the second-straight week, had a hip problem.

When Cody Whitehair moved to guard, center Hroniss Grasu entered his first regular-season game since 2015.

“It’s been a long time,” Grasu said.

Gentry plays

Undrafted rookie receiver Tanner Gentry had two catches for 27 yards in his first career game — but was also flagged for unnecessary roughness on a kickoff return.

“I just blocked the guy late,” he said. “I didn’t see the signal for the touchback. I was just trying to play hard and make a block. I’ve got to be smarter. Better awareness comes from playing more games and more practice.”

This and that

Receiver Markus Wheaton, recovering from pinkie surgery, was inactive Sunday. Cornerback Prince Amukamara and Benny Cunningham sat out with ankle injuries, too.

Former Bears safety Chris Conte had seven tackles, second-most on the Buccaneers, with one pass defended and an unnecessary roughness penalty.

